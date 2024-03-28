United Nigeria Airlines to scale down operations over aircraft maintenance

United Nigeria Airlines has disclosed plans to scale down its operations on April 1, 2024, to deal with aircraft maintenance issues.

In a statement by the airline, it stated that it will be temporarily adjusting its flight operations due to scheduled aircraft maintenance.

The airline also stated that a few routes will experience a scale-down in operations because of the move.

The airline said the scheduled maintenance will begin April 1, 2024.

“We understand the importance of travel plans and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the airline added