United Capital Asset Management drives financial inclusion for women

United Capital Asset Management Ltd., a subsidiary of United Capital plc has unveiled its “#ThisGirlInvests” campaign aimed at promoting financial independence and security for women across Nigeria.

The campaign seeks to encourage women to develop a healthy investing culture, increase their participation in Nigeria’s capital market, and create a sustainable financial plan for retirement.

The campaign was borne out of a need to address the abnormally wide gender gap in financial inclusion in Nigeria. It highlights the realities of women’s attitudes towards investing and the negative consequences of delayed investing on women’s finances and general welfare during retirement.

Initially launched in 2017, the United Capital Wealth for Women Fund was recently repositioned as a retirement planning investment fund for women, offering them competitive returns by investing in high-yielding fixed income assets and selected quoted stocks from the Nigerian Exchange.

“We are excited to launch the #ThisGirlInvests campaign and help close the gender gap in financial inclusion in Nigeria,” said Odiri Oginni, MD/CEO of United Capital Asset Management Ltd.

“Studies have shown that women have a savings culture but not an investing culture, which is a problem because investing is the key to growing wealth over time. We believe that every woman deserves the opportunity to achieve financial independence and security, especially during retirement, and with the Wealth for Women Fund, we are providing them with the resources and tools they need to do so. The fund offers a diversified portfolio of investments that are designed to help women grow their wealth over time,” Oginni added.

In addition to competitive returns, the Wealth For Women Fund provides varying benefits, including tax-exempt dividend payments, a diversified portfolio, professional fund management, and a relatively low subscription fee that starts as low as N10,000.