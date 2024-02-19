Unions petition Gbajabiamila over salary arrears

The Non-academic Staff and Senior Staff Association of Universities (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), have petitioned Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president, over alleged plans to exclude them from the payment of outstanding four months arrears owed university lecturers

In the letter signed by Peters Adeyemi, general secretary, NASU and Mohammed Ibrahim, president, SSANU, the university staff drew the attention of the chief of staff to ‘privileged information’ that a “directive has been given to the office of the accountant general of the federation to direct the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) office to release four months salaries from the outstanding salaries owed members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) excluding other staff who belong to other unions in the universities and inter-university centres.”