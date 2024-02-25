Unilorin expels students over exam malpractices

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) says it has expelled 14 students of the institution over various offences bordering on examination misconducts.

A statement by Kunle Akogun, the university’s director of Corporate Affairs, said the students, including five 500-Level student were expelled for examination malpractices.

The statement noted that the Vice Chancellor’s approval of their expulsion was sequel to the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 219th meeting held on Wednesday and Thursday, January 10 and 11, 2024 respectively.

The expelled students also include 400-Level, 300-Level and 100 Level students.