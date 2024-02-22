Unilever will continue to do business in Nigeria – Acting Board Chairman

Despite the growing economic headwinds that impede economic growth in the country, Unilever Nigeria, a trading and manufacturing firm interested in consumer goods, has promised not to move its business away from the African most populous nation.

Mike Ikpoki, acting board chairman of Unilever Nigeria gave the assurance to the board and management of Unilever Nigeria and paid a courtesy visit to Wale Edun, minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the Economy.

Unilever Nigeria team was led by Mike Ikpoki, acting chairman of the board, and Folake Ogundipe, director of National Finance.

Speaking during the visit, Mike Ikpoki said that Unilever Nigeria, which celebrated its 100 years last year even as its 2023 published results showed significant rises in top line and profit, is committed to staying in the country.

“Unilever is here to stay. The company has developed a resilient business model of agile pricing, local sourcing, and production that serves a revised brand portfolio tailored for Nigerian consumers through a well-established local distribution network,” Ikpoki said.

In his response, Wale Edun, minister of Finance, described Unilever as a top destination for employment, building local talents that become global talents over the years.

He congratulated the company for turning 100 years in Nigeria and expressed his happiness that the business has stayed profitable.

“The government is doing a lot with a strong focus on growing the economy inclusively to make things work for all,” the minister assured.

Other members of the delegation were Godfrey Adejumoh, head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business; Afomre Ubogu, Corporate Communications Specialist; Adeyemi Folorunsho, director of the Abuja Liaison Office, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria; Mike Ubeh, Customer Development Director at Unilever Nigeria, and Okokon Udo, permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance.