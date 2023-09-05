Unilag warns proposed students protest may lead to closure of institution

Prior to the proposed student protest against the fee hike, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has warned those behind the call that a protest with disruptive consequences may lead to the closure of the institution.

In a statement made available to BusinessDay, the university management disclosed that although it is not against lawful and peaceful protests by students or other law-abiding citizens or groups of people, but will not hesitate to take necessary legitimate steps to protect the lives and property of the institution.

“The University of Lagos management notes with concern the call for protest on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, over the review of the varsity’s obligatory charges, by a group of people who are not students of the university.

Although the university is not against lawful and peaceful protests by students or other law-abiding citizens or groups of people, management will not hesitate to take necessary legitimate steps to protect the lives and property of the institution from individuals or groups masquerading as defenders of students’ rights and interest, in a bid to cause civil unrest,” the statement reads.

In light of the foregoing, the university management pointed out the following: that the planned protest which is being organised by some individuals claiming to be students of the institution while students are on vacation could easily be hijacked by unscrupulous elements.

Besides, the university affirms it will not allow the convergence of any group of people within any of its campuses and environs that may lead to loss of life and damage to property.

The management therefore warns that a protest with disruptive consequences may lead to the closure of the university.

And that in conjunction with various security agencies, events are being monitored as they unfold, and decisive actions would be taken to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all staff and bonafide residents on campus.

Consequently, the university management directed that all grievances should be channeled through the dean of student affairs (DSA) who is officially empowered to interact with students.

“Students and other members of the university community are advised not to allow anyone or group to use them as an instrument of destruction of the university, or country,” the management counsels.