Unified Payments launches innovative gateway services

Unified Payments, a financial technology service provider in Nigeria, has unveiled a new e-commerce gateway service powered by a payment gateway platform from Compass Plus Technologies.

In a statement on Wednesday, Unified Payments said that this strategic partnership marked a milestone, solidifying the 18-year collaboration between these technology companies and propelling Unified Payments to new heights.

The company said that with this achievement, it has now become the first institution in Nigeria to achieve the coveted 3DS2.2 certification, a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing secure and seamless payment solutions.

According to Unified Payments, it will help the company pave the way for a revolution in payment methods, offering its clients a range of innovative, convenient, and secure options, including pay-with-phone-number, phone-number-on-file, and pay-by-link.

It added that its mission is “to become Africa’s dominant and world-class e-payment service provider by leveraging the most advanced technologies available.

“To maintain its leadership position in the market, the fintech giant needed to migrate its existing payment gateway to a solution that would enable it to achieve 3DS2.2 certification in the shortest time frame possible and provide enhanced payment experiences through secure omnichannel payment platforms that also allow for quick adaptation to changing consumer preferences.”

Commenting on this accomplishment, Agada Apochi, managing director, Unified Payments, said: “We are delighted to have successfully migrated our payment gateway to the latest technologies, working with Compass Plus. This makes us the first institution in Nigeria to enable certain payment options, including pay-with-phone number, on the 3DS2.2 compliant standard, ensuring we deliver the smoothest and most secure payment experiences possible.