UNICEF boosts healthcare delivery in Borno with N260m health facility

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has improved on healthcare delivery in Borno State with provision of a N260 million clinic built to boost healthcare services in the State.

The global agency noted that clinic was built as part of measures to shore up shortage of health workers caused by Boko Haram insurgency that hampered the delivery of quality health services to children and women in Borno and its environs.

Phuong Nguyen, UNICEF Maiduguri Office Head, who handed over the newly built clinic to the State Government, said, “This year, we have Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2024 and there are estimates that a quarter of health facilities in Northeast Nigeria have either been destroyed or are non-functional, while shortage of health workers, medical equipment and essential medical supplies have impeded the delivery of quality health services to children and their families.

“Today UNICEF is handing over a newly built clinic and essential medical supplies worth over $179,000(#272,000,000) to improve the access to quality health care delivery for children and families affected by armed conflict.

“This is to make sure that we are able to provide support needed to women and children who are affected by the conflicts. This is in line of our Memorandum of Understanding with the Borno State Government to make sure vulnerable children and women will get essential services they deserves.”

Receiving the clinic on behalf of Borno State Government, Bukar Tijjani, the Secretary to the State Government, applauded the global agency for timely intervention, pledging that the newly built clinic would ameliorate suffering of affected populace in the Hajj camp.