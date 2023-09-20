UNGA78: Tinubu denounces autocratic, coup regimes in Africa

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu denounced the recent wave of military coups in Africa, calling them wrong and unrepresentative of the aspirations of all Africans.

He said that coups are widespread because there is “a demand for solutions to perennial problems,” not because Africa is in favour of an unlawful change in the status quo.

This was mentioned by Tinubu in his first speech to his colleagues during the current discussion at the UN General Assembly in New York, USA. ⁣ ⁣

He said, “We must affirm democratic governance as the best guarantor of the sovereign will and well-being of the people. Military coups are wrong, as is any tilted civilian political arrangement that perpetuates injustice.”

Military troops ousted the democratically-elected governments of Mohamed Bazzoum and Ali Bongo in Niger and Gabon, respectively, in 2023.

With this, Africa has now experienced 107 successful military takeovers since 1950, accounting for a majority of the world’s 24 total.

The leader of Nigeria claimed that “the wave sweeping through sections of Africa does not reflect favouritism towards coups. There is a need for solutions to enduring issues. ⁣

Regarding Niger, Tinubu called for support from sister countries affirming that the Economic Community of West African States is still negotiating with the junta.⁣

⁣ He said “As Chairman of ECOWAS, I seek to help re-establish democratic governance in a manner that addresses the political and economic challenges confronting that nation, including the violent extremists who seek to foment instability in our region. I extend a hand of friendship to all who genuinely support this mission.” ⁣

The President lamented that the protracted battle against violent extremists has created “a dark channel of inhumane commerce.” ⁣

⁣ He said “Along the route, everything is for sale. Men, women and children are seen as chattel.

⁣ “Yet, thousands risk the Sahara’s hot sand and the Mediterranean’s cold depths in search of a better life. ⁣

“At the same time, mercenaries and extremists with their lethal weapons and vile ideologies invade our region from the north.” ⁣ ⁣

As a result, “African nations will improve our economies so that our people do not risk their lives to sweep the floors and streets of other nations,” said Tinubu, who claimed that the detrimental traffic affects the peace and stability of an entire area.

“We also shall devote ourselves to disbanding extremist groups on our turf.”⁣

Speaking about mineral resources in Africa, Tinubu warned that ongoing looting of the continent’s mineral resources threatens peace and places national security. However, he urged the international community to strengthen its commitment to stop the flow of arms and violent people into West Africa.

“If allowed uncontrolled, they pose a serious threat to national security and the peace.

He said that many of Africa’s mineral-rich regions had degenerated into cavernous dens of oppression and misery, noting that the Democratic Republic of the Congo had endured this for decades despite a significant UN presence there.

“The world economy owes the DRC much but gives her very little. The mayhem visited on resource-rich areas does not respect national boundaries. Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, CAR, the list grows.⁣

“The problems also knock on Nigeria’s door.⁣ ⁣

“Foreign entities abetted by local criminals who aspire to be petty warlords have drafted thousands of people into servitude to illegally mine gold and other resources. Billions of dollars meant to improve the nation now fuel violent enterprises.” He stated

In order to “deter their firms and nationals from this 21st century pillage of the continent’s riches,” he recommended member countries to cooperate with Africa.