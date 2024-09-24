UNGA Summit: Emuwa says emerging technologies to help narrow digital divide

Anino Emuwa, global leader and founder of the Africa Women CEOs Network (AWCN) has called for inclusivity in the development of emerging technologies to help narrow the digital divide and foster a sustainable future for all.

Emuwa delivered this urgent message during the Summit of the Future Interactive Dialogue on “The Future Starts Now: Enhancing The Global System For Current And Future Generations” at the UN Headquarters in New York during the ongoing 79th Summit of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2024.

Presidents and Prime Ministers of many countries also contributed to the dialogue. Some of them include the President of the Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi; the President of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Carlos Manuel Vila Nova; The President of the Federated States of Micronesia, Wesley Simina; The President of the Republic of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé; The Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; and the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

In her address, Emuwa noted that while emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) hold the potential to create new jobs and opportunities, they also pose a risk of deepening existing inequalities “if we do not act decisively.”

“Today, women occupy only 33 percent of tech jobs, and their representation in leadership roles is even lower. As technology becomes more sophisticated and central to our economies, the exclusion of women from these spaces is not only unjust but also a significant loss to the potential of our societies,” she said.

Emphasising the necessity of bridging the digital divide in gender, the renowned women’s advancement expert called for a comprehensive approach that incorporates a gender perspective in all aspects of digital innovation and funding.

“This means prioritizing investments in AI and other technologies that are designed to serve the needs of all people, ensuring these tools are free from bias and inclusive by design. We must also support female-led entrepreneurship, particularly in developing countries, by providing capital, long-term investments that prioritize impact over immediate returns,” she added.

While underscoring the need to address inherent biases in technology development, she called for robust frameworks and legislation that protect individuals from online harm and promote equitable access to digital technology.

Emuwa also spoke on the necessity for multi-stakeholder collaboration among governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organisations to mobilize resources and foster technological and scientific cooperation.

“By taking decisive action now—incorporating a gender perspective in funding, promoting female leadership, and ensuring inclusive and equitable technology development—we can bridge the digital divide and create a more prosperous, just, and sustainable future for all,” she said.

The Africa Women CEOs Network boasts a membership of over five hundred women CEOs and founders across the continent. Dr Anino Emuwa is also the MD of France-based strategy and business leadership advisory company Avandis consulting; and the founder of 100 Women@Davos, a community of impact-focused women leaders founded in collaboration the World Economic Forum.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).