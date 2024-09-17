UNESCO wants culture integrated into W/African education systems

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has called for the integration of cultural heritage into educational systems in West Africa to preserve Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

The UNESCO regional office for West Africa made the call at a three-day workshop to raise awareness about ratifying and implementing the 2003 UNESCO Convention and strengthen regional networks for safeguarding ICH.

The workshop which attracted stakeholders across five West African countries – Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Ghana, sought to enhance South-South cooperation for sustainable development.

Read also: NBA Africa promotes youths’ mental wellbeing through physical education

Abdourahamane Daillo, UNESCO country representative to Nigeria, described the workshop as a valuable opportunity to strengthen collaboration and ensure better protection of cultural heritage in all its forms, throughout the African continent.

“This workshop is not just about individual country efforts but about coming together to share experiences, build networks, and strengthen South-South cooperation in safeguarding our shared heritage,”

“It is important to emphasise that the promotion of the ICH and associated creativity can help to generate some opportunities for the communities and individuals, contribute to sustainable development and build peace.

“This is one more step towards achieving the sustainable development goals and the 2063 Agenda: “the Africawe want”.

Diallo also stressed the need to incorporate living heritage into education systems.

“The 2003 Convention identifies the transmission of living heritage through formal and non-formal education as one of its key safeguarding measures. Educational institutions should continue to play a crucial role in safeguarding living heritage,” he said.

Hannatu Musa Musawa, the minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage.

Read also: Airtel Africa advances digital, technical education with $500,000 scholarships to students

She emphasised Nigeria’s leadership role in African cultural heritage and disclosed that the ministry is preparing to roll out a national cultural policy aimed at creating a supportive framework for community-driven heritage projects.

“Nigerians are always seen as the drivers and the forerunners in cultural heritage. But it’s crucial for us to ensure that we are truly worthy of that title in all areas of cultural preservation and promotion.”

“We do a lot of talking about cultural heritage, but now it’s time for action. This event provides a crucial platform to help other countries while learning from their experiences and challenges”, she said.