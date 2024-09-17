Airtel Africa advances digital, technical education with $500,000 scholarships to students

Airtel Africa Foundation said it will invest about $500,000 to fund the education of 10 African students to study Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence in India in line with its plans to empower undergraduates in Africa with digital and technical skills.

The foundation says, ‘The Airtel Africa Fellowship Programme,’ will see the students studying at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) in Zanzibar and will enhance educational opportunities for students, especially those from diverse socio-economic backgrounds in Africa.

Recipients of the scholarship, the foundation said, will be known as ‘Airtel Africa Fellows’, and they will receive living expenses and 100 percent of their college fees worth $12,000 as per the course fee structure of the Institute for a 4-year programme.

The fellowship is designed to support students from 14 African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, DRC, Niger, Chad, Congo B, Gabon, Madagascar and Seychelles.

Lela Mohamed Mussa, minister of Education and Vocational Training of Zanzibar, said that through the fellowship scheme, IITM Zanzibar is charting a wonderful path in technical education in the region.

According to Mussa, providing access to high-quality education to students from Tanzania and the rest of the continent, who are topping the IITM Zanzibar screening and test processes, through financial assistance, is an important priority for them.

She lauded the support from Airtel Africa Foundation, which will enhance the ministry’s efforts in this direction.

Olusegun Ogunsanya, chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, said the foundation is pleased to partner with IIT Madras Zanzibar to provide opportunities for young Africans to access quality education.

Ogunsanya said the foundation was set up to foster a prosperous Africa and advance digital and financial inclusion across the continent along with a key focus on education and environmental protection.

“This initiative will aspire to transform, shape lives and nurture future leaders who will contribute to technological innovation and economic growth of Africa.

“We look forward to creating even more opportunities not just in education but also in financial and digital inclusion, and environmental protection,” he said.

On his part, Veezhinathan Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, said the institute is committed to establishing a world-class campus in Zanzibar.

“We are delighted that Airtel Africa Foundation is joining hands with us in this effort. We look forward to welcoming the second cohort of bright young students to the IITM Zanzibar campus this year. We are immensely grateful to Airtel Africa Foundation for providing financial assistance for these future global leaders,” he said.