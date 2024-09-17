NBA Africa promotes youths’ mental wellbeing through physical education

NBA Africa and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), France’s public development institution, have educated African youths on the importance of physical and mental health and well-being.

The Jr. NBA and AFD Basketball Experience concluded the third season of the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience in Lagos, with a two-day symposium that discussed the core values of the programme and a physical education teachers’ workshop.

The stakeholders took the opportunity to discuss mental health, hygiene and gender equality while building the capacity of physical education teachers and enhancing the learning experience for students in their respective schools.

Over the past three years, the programme has reached more than 40,000 youths from 54 schools in Lagos through basketball clinics and life-skills sessions.

“At AFD, we believe that sport is a powerful drive for change, fostering social and economic progress. Therefore, our participation in the Basketball Experience Programme reflects our dedication to investing in youth, skills development, and the empowerment of communities,” said Xavier Muron, AFD country director for Nigeria.

Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience is an initiative that also aims to use basketball as a platform to promote social inclusion and inspire secondary school children as change-makers in their communities.

Also speaking, Laurent Favier, general consul of France in Nigeria, said: “Over the past two years, with the financial support of the French Embassy, several initiatives have been launched to promote inclusion through sport across Nigeria. These efforts emphasise the transformative power of sport, not only as a tool for personal development but also as a means to foster inclusion, unity, and health across all communities.”

Gbemisola Abudu, vice president and head of NBA Nigeria, said the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience has been essential in the commitment to make basketball more accessible to Nigerian youths with a focus on the importance of mental health, hygiene and gender equity.

“We would like to thank AFD for their support and look forward to continuing to expand our youth development efforts in the country,” said Abudu.