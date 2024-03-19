UNDP moves to support leather works, Aba shoemaking industry

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has moved to support Abia State in its quest to sustain growth in commerce, through introduction of technological advancement in Aba shoe-manufacturing sector.

This would be done in order to ensure that finished products are exported, thus giving Aba-made products the recognition they deserve, serving as a source of foreign exchange earnings.

Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie, assistant secretary general of the United Nations (UN) made this known during a meeting with Priscilla Otti, the wife of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and her team, at the 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, in New York, United States of America.

BusinessDay gathered that Eziakonwa-Onochie, who also doubles as the UNDP assistant administrator and director, Regional Bureau for Africa, expressed the willingness of the UNDP to give further support to achieve the empowerment initiatives of the Government of Abia State.

She expressed joy and excitement over the developmental giant strides being made by Otti in such a short time in office, geared towards the development of the State, noting that she received laudable reports from the UNDP meeting held last year in Rwanda, about Otti, a meeting which the Governor attended.

Otti, in her response appreciated the UN Assistant Secretary General for her kind words towards the government of Abia State, as well as her thoughtfulness, geared towards supporting activities that would quicken the development of the State, and assured that her husband’s lofty plans and programmes for the State are enormous and would be executed to the fullest, in line with his leadership vision and campaign promises.

The Abia First Lady was accompanied to the meeting by two members of her team, namely, Ifeoma Thomas, special assistant to the Governor on Vulnerable Groups and Poverty Alliviation and Chinwe Onyeukwu, special assistant on Women Affairs.