Business leaders say underinvestment, structural challenges holding Africa back

African leaders in government and business have said that the growth of the continent has been held back by underinvestment, structural challenges, neglect and female exclusion.

They made this known at the ongoing annual Africa Business Convention 2023, themed “Africa connected” organised by BusinessDay.

Akindele Akintoye, founder and CEO, Platform Capital, said that poor management remains a major issue affecting the growth of Africa.

“Small, and medium enterprises do not need big money to be established and supported,” he said. “We are our own problem.”

Akintoye said the fundamental action to engender growth of the continent is to invest in the people and their businesses.

“Investment in people yields increase and Africans need to invest in what we need today and tomorrow,” he said. “We are the government we have been given.”

Similarly, Ibukun Awosika, founder and CEO of the Chair Centre group, said that indecision and sluggish action is another factor hindering the growth of Africa as a continent.

“We are deciding instead of engaging on how it will serve us. We are deciding whether to take a negative position instead of starting with the positive.

“We need to mitigate that problem and solve the problem. We need to think about ourselves and find how we create our unicorns and find innovative ways to grow,” she said.

Read also: BusinessDay hosts 2023 Africa Business Convention

Speaking on women inclusion as a critical factor to Africa growth, Awosika said that there is need to create a niche to accommodate women across sectors.

“We must create opportunities to maximise the talents of women because 50 percent of Africans are women and they are undermined.

“These cultural mindset against women must be broken to push the continent into the right direction,” said Awosika.

In 2019, the Nigerian government started benefiting from grants from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to start a Nigeria Gender Innovation Laboratory to promote gender balance and close widening gaps in the labour sector.

The Foundation promotes equality across work lives and invests in economic empowerment, women’s leadership, and removing barriers

“The exam is rigged among us because they say no matter how good our prospect is, there’s risk because we are African,” Tito Alai, director of communications and events at AfrieximBank, said on the West’s reluctance to invest in Africa.

He said that Africans need to step up and solve their problems by doing the right things

Supporting what Alai said, Mohamad Darwish, CEO and Co-founder of IHS Nigeria, said that harmonising the efforts of countries in the continent is what is needed for growth.

“If we don’t have ourselves as Africans and support each other we will never grow,” he said.