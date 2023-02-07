BusinessDay hosts 2023 Africa Business Convention

10.am:Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of BusinessDay Media, is giving his opening address and has taken the opportunity to share the progress made with the second edition of the Africa Business Convention. Over 700 people registered for this conference at the last count, a big surge from last year.

Welcome remarks – Frank Aigbogun, Publisher, BusinessDay

The goal and motivation if this year’s convention has not changed from the goal we have previously had. There

Africa will remain the continent of enormous benefit. This year we have started to make progress on the convention following from last year we have put in initiative. We have provided opportunities for 20 business startups to pitch.

All we are doing here is about Africa and about the development of our continent. I do hope you enjoy the rendition we have just shared with you and we have expanded the session this year and more than doubled. We are delighted that the China global convention had claimed to cover this event this year. We specially invite businesses in Africa to create this story of Africa connectedness.