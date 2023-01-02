Uncollected PVCs hit 661,783 in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Edo State office, says 661,783 Permanent Voters Card (PVC) made up of old and new PVCs that were distributed to the state are yet to be collected as of Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The electoral body, in its PVC report analysis made available by Timidi Wariowie, head, voter education and publicity, Edo State office of INEC, revealed that of the total figure, 409,832 are old uncollected PVCs while 251,951 are new uncollected voters card meant for registered voters.

It was observed that a total of 289, 931 new PVCs were received but only 37, 980 cards had been collected leaving a balance of 251, 951 while 15, 407 old PVCs had been collected out of 425, 239, the opening balance of uncollected old cards as at June 21, 2021.

Giving further breakdown on the daily update for the ongoing collection of PVCs, Wariowei said that a total of 460 cards were collected across the different local government areas of Edo State on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

He gave the figures across the council areas to include Akoko-Edo, 19; Egor, 8; Esan Central 184; Esan North-East, Nil; Esan South-East, 4; Esan West, 48; Etsako Central, Nil; Etsako East, 3; Etsako West, Nil.

“Igueben, 9; Ikpoba-Okha, 91; Oredo, 73; Orhionmwon, Nil; Ovia North-East, 5; Ovia South-West, 6; Owan East, Nil, Owan West, Nil and Uhunmwonde, 10,” Wariowei said.

He, therefore, noted that the collection is ongoing even on Saturdays and Sundays (excluding public holidays) from 9am to 3am at the various INEC offices across the 18 local government areas of the state.