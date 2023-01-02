Buhari approves Aboloma as chairman National Quality Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Osita Anthony Aboloma as chairman, National Quality Council with effect from August 3, 2022.

This was made known in a statement on Monday by the media aide to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ifedayo Sayo where it was noted that the appointment is renewable for a second five year tenure.

Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who informed Aboloma of the appointment said the chairman’s emoluments and other conditions of service will be as provided under the ‘Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances etc; Amendment) Act 2008.

“As Chairman, you are required to provide day-to-day leadership and direction to the Management and Staff of the Council for effective implementation of the Nigerian National Quality Policy and performance of all relevant functions prescribed for the Council,” he said.