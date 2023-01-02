Capital projects lead as Umahi signs Ebonyi’s 2023 budget

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, Saturday signed the 2023 appropriation bill of N139.399 billion into law.

He signed the budget in his hometown Uburu, Ohaozara.

At the budget signing, Umahi pointed out that capital projects took the greater part of the budget at N 81.030 billion representing 62 percent of the Total budget while recurrent was put at N58.367 billion 38 percent.

The governor announced that APC shall flag off the campaign at the local government level on 7th, January 2023.

He emphasized that all ongoing projects including the Olympic stadium would be completed before leaving office, assuring that the Airport will be ready for test operations by January 2023.

“As has been the nature of our Administration, we have always placed capital expenditure ahead of the recurrent because our state is a developing state,” he said.

“The evidence is there; these infrastructures that are in place are for tomorrow.

“It is very important for us to know that we have positioned the State properly.”

Umahi noted that the economic activities at the State shopping mall, the employment statistics at the David Umahi Federal University of medical sciences, and its Teaching Hospital, among others, are testimonies of rewards from prioritizing capital projects in the State.

“We parade the best medical equipment you can find anywhere in West Africa in that hospital,” he said.

“The airport is also not left out.”

The governor thanked the State House of Assembly for their support and cooperation, expressing optimism that the next governor will come from their fold he promised them of memorable exit package before May 29, 2023.

“It is my intention to construct a teaching hospital for Ebonyi State University in my remaining five months, and also lay a foundation for other two universities; one at Oferekpe, and another at Ezza land,” he said.

“And also, the dualizing of Abakaliki – Enugu road, those sections that have not been completed are all contained in this budget.

“Anywhere we stop, the coming Administration will continue.”

Umahi further hinted that a 2-kilometer road in each of the 140 communities in the State would be flagged-off together with the local government campaign flag-off on January 7.

“Part of this budget, 38 percent, has to do with the empowerment of our people: employment of more liaison officers as well as NG- Cares program”.

Umahi promised to pay off in batches all arrears of pensions and gratuities, including those accumulated before his administration, after due verifications.

Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, while submitting the document for the Governor’s assent, said the prompt passage of the appropriation bill was in fulfillment of his promise to the Governor when he presented the proposal to the House on November 7, 2022.