I will pursue issues of Ajaokuta Steel Company to logical conclusion before I leave office- President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration will pursue the issue of Ajaokuta Steel Company to a logical conclusion before leaving office as president of Nigeria.

Buhari stated this in Okene during the commissioning of some of Governor Yahaya Bello’s legacy projects on Thursday, adding that his administration is working to reposition Kogi as an investment hub through the activation of solid minerals in the state.

He equally pointed out that no project is dear in his heart like Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State, which was inherited in moribund condition from the previous administration, stressing that the steel has disputes both locally and internationally but through concreted efforts his administration was able to settle the disputes and paid some sum of money and the company is ready for concessioning to competent private investors.

“The commissioning of the projects is in realization of our campaign promises to the people of Kogi State. I have been briefed by Governor Yahaya Bello for the numerous projects he has executed for the people, which include Confluence University of Science and Technology at Asara, rice mill in Ejiba, hospitals in Idah, Kabba and Okene, construction of roads in three senatorial districts, GYB Model Secondary Schools among others,” the president said.

“In Lokoja there is a flyover project, the first-of-its-kind in the state. Kogi plays host to AKK gas pipeline projects that will be completed next year it will boost the economic activities of the country and it will a multiplying effect to the people of the state”.

“Our administration is working to reposition Kogi as an investment hub through the activation of solid minerals in the state.

“No project that is dare in our heart like the Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State, which we inherited in moribund condition from the previous administrations.

“The steel company has disputes both locally and internationally, I am glad to say that through our concerted effort we are able to settle the dispute by paying some money and the company is now ready for concesioning to competent private investors that will operationalize it for the people of Kogi State and Nigerians at large.

“We are in talks with a reputable company in the United State of America and by God’s grace, Ajaokuta very will come back to serve the people of Nigeria very soon.

“The significance of making Ajaokuta steel working again is enormous as it will generate over 500, 000 jobs for Nigerian youth and also generate high revenue for the state and the country in the tune of over 1.6 billion dollar annually.

“Nigerians should be rest assured that my administration will pursue the issue of Ajaokuta steel company to logical conclusion before I leave office as president of Nigeria.

“I am impressed by the performance of Governor Yahaya Bello , he has done very well in the area of security and projects execution in Kogi.

“We are proud of him and we urge him to do more for the people and I am appealing to the people of Kogi State to support him so that he can achieve and deliver more dividends of democracy and achieve peace and development of the state,” President Buhari concluded.