UNAG: Defence Minister rallies global support for terrorism victims

Mohammed Badaru, the Minister of Defence has called for increased global responsibility to protect and support victims of terrorism.

His remarks were made during the fifth Ministerial meeting of the “Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism” held at the United Nations Headquarters.

In a statement released by Henshaw Ogubike, the ministry’s director of information and public relations, the Minister emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to addressing the needs of terrorism victims and highlighted the nation’s involvement in the 2023 8th Review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS).

This review placed importance on the dignity of victims and their crucial role in combating terrorism.

Badaru stressed the importance of providing increased protection and support to survivors, their families, and affected communities.

He advocated for initiatives that promote dialogue, tolerance, and social cohesion through inclusive, community-driven efforts.

“Education is a key tool in preventing terrorism,” Badaru said.

He explained that access to quality education offers youth employment opportunities, critical thinking skills, and resilience against terrorist recruitment.

He urged greater investment in restoring and improving educational opportunities for those affected by terrorism, condemning the ongoing attacks on schools and the abduction of students by terrorist groups.

Badaru also commended the efforts of Vladimir Voronkov, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, for fostering international solidarity in support of victims.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to protecting the rights and dignity of those impacted by terrorism and stressed that collective global efforts are essential in ensuring lasting support for affected communities.

The Minister’s address underlines Nigeria’s ongoing leadership in the global fight against terrorism and its commitment to safeguarding the future of young people affected by violence.