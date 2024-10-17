UN raises alarm as floods, cholera hit Nigeria

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported devastating impacts from severe flooding across Nigeria, with over 300 people confirmed dead and 1.2 million affected in 31 states. This year’s floods, described as among the worst in recent memory, have compounded the country’s humanitarian crisis, already strained by disease outbreaks and displacement.

According to a statement made available to BusinessDay, flash floods remain active in Damasak and Dikwa local government areas in Borno State, further worsening the situation for vulnerable populations in the northeast. The floods have triggered widespread destruction, displacing communities and causing extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and farmland.

“The flood-affected communities in Maiduguri are in dire need of food, non-food items, clean water, sanitation, healthcare, and protection,” preliminary results from the Borno State Government-led multi-sector needs analysis (MSNA) revealed. Emergency shelters in Maiduguri are struggling to provide adequate services to displaced persons.

In addition to the floods, Nigeria is grappling with a cholera outbreak. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), more than 350 people have died from cholera, with over 10,000 suspected cases reported since January. The situation is particularly concerning in flood-affected areas, where clean water and sanitation facilities are scarce, raising fears of further outbreaks.

The water levels of the Niger and Benue rivers have reached “red alert” status, threatening additional flooding in Makurdi and Lokoja, the capitals of Benue and Kogi states, respectively. Authorities have warned that the situation could deteriorate if water levels continue to rise.

In response to the crisis, the Nigerian Senate has called for a “Marshall Plan” to tackle flooding and prevent future disasters. The proposal highlights the need for long-term investments in infrastructure and flood management to mitigate the recurring impact of seasonal floods.

Humanitarian organizations, including the UN, are mobilizing efforts to provide critical assistance, but the scale of the disaster has overwhelmed local capacities. “Access to clean water, adequate sanitation, and healthcare remains a top priority to avert further loss of life and disease spread,” an OCHA official stressed.

As Nigeria faces the twin crises of flooding and cholera, experts warn that without swift and coordinated action, the situation could spiral further, leaving millions at risk and exacerbating the country’s humanitarian challenges.

