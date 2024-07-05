Nigeria drowning in neglect: Floods, cholera, and the urgent need for action

“The impact of these floods extends beyond physical destruction; they create a fertile ground for the spread of waterborne diseases, particularly cholera.”

Cholera outbreaks pose a significant threat to public health in Nigeria, but this is not some unfortunate act of nature – it is a predictable consequence of our flawed approach to disaster management. The recent surge in cases is a direct result of devastating floods, a yearly ordeal that exposes our vulnerabilities.

The statistics are alarming. The 2023 floods, the worst in recent memory, displaced over 1.5 million people and caused billions in damage. But the real tragedy lies beyond the physical destruction. These floods create breeding grounds for waterborne diseases like cholera, a preventable illness that claims lives with horrifying speed.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reports that these floods have caused damage worth billions of naira, devastating infrastructure, homes, and farmland.

The impact of these floods extends beyond physical destruction; they create a fertile ground for the spread of waterborne diseases, particularly cholera.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) highlights that cholera is a severe diarrheal disease that can kill within hours if untreated. It is caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which thrives in areas with poor sanitation and inadequate clean water access—conditions exacerbated by flooding.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported an alarming rise in cholera cases, with over 2,102 cases and 63 deaths recorded across 33 states and 122 local government areas, with a case fatality rate of 3.0 percent as of June 30, 2024.

According to Jide Idris, Director General of the Centre, the top 10 affected states are Lagos, Bayelsa, Abia, Zamfara, Bauchi, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Rivers, and Delta, with seven of these being in the south.

Floodwaters contaminate drinking water sources with sewage and waste, creating hotspots for cholera transmission. In addition, the displacement of populations due to flooding forces people into overcrowded camps with limited sanitation facilities, further amplifying the risk of outbreaks.

The necessity of flood control becomes apparent when considering the broader socio-economic implications of these disasters. Floods not only disrupt daily life but also hinder economic activities, particularly in agriculture, which is a primary livelihood for many Nigerians.

The destruction of crops and livestock leads to food shortages, driving up prices and exacerbating food insecurity—as the country’s current situation starkly illustrates with food inflation at 40.66 percent. This crisis is particularly dire, given that Nigeria already struggles with high levels of poverty and malnutrition.

Effective flood control measures can significantly mitigate these impacts. One essential approach is the development and maintenance of robust drainage systems to manage rainwater and prevent flooding in urban and rural areas.

Unfortunately, the effectiveness of town planning and the Ministry of Environment, especially in rural areas of Nigeria, is almost zero, if not negative, leading to the current dire consequences.

According to the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), many Nigerian cities lack adequate drainage infrastructure, making them highly susceptible to flooding. Investment in modern drainage systems can help channel rainwater away from populated areas, reducing flood risks.

Another crucial aspect is the construction of dams and levees to control river flow and prevent overflow during heavy rains. The Lokoja confluence, where the Niger and Benue rivers meet, is notorious for flooding, causing extensive damage annually.

Dams and levees can help manage water levels, protecting nearby communities from inundation. However, these structures require regular maintenance and monitoring to ensure their effectiveness, something that has been historically neglected.

Community-based approaches to flood control also play a vital role. Empowering local communities with the knowledge and resources to manage their environments can lead to sustainable solutions.

This includes educating residents on the importance of proper waste disposal and the risks of building in flood-prone areas. Additionally, community-led initiatives to clean and maintain local waterways can prevent blockages that contribute to flooding.

The government must also invest in early warning systems and emergency response mechanisms. Advanced weather forecasting and flood modelling can provide timely alerts to communities, allowing them to prepare and evacuate if necessary.

NEMA‘s capacity to respond to emergencies needs to be strengthened, with better coordination and resources to assist affected populations swiftly.

Moreover, addressing the root causes of cholera requires improving water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure. The government, in collaboration with international organisations and NGOs, should prioritise providing clean water and adequate sanitation facilities, particularly in flood-prone and cholera-affected areas.

This includes drilling boreholes, constructing latrines, ensuring regular waste collection and disposal, and maintaining canals.

Investment in public health education is equally important. Educating the populace about cholera prevention, including the importance of handwashing with soap, safe food handling, and proper sanitation, can reduce the incidence of the disease. Health workers should be trained to manage cholera outbreaks effectively, ensuring rapid treatment and containment.

In conclusion, the necessity of flood control in Nigeria cannot be overstated, particularly amid the spread of cholera. The devastating impacts of floods and cholera outbreaks are interconnected, creating a vicious cycle that exacerbates poverty and undermines development.

By implementing a multi-pronged strategy that combines robust infrastructure development, empowers communities for proactive flood management, utilises advanced early warning systems, and prioritises improved WASH facilities, Nigeria can break the cycle of devastating floods and recurrent cholera outbreaks. This requires coordinated efforts from the government, NGOs, and local communities.

By working together with sustained investment in these critical areas, Nigeria can build a resilient future where its citizens are protected from these recurrent disasters and can thrive in a healthier environment.