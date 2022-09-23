UN Habitat commends Abia’s efforts to realise master plan for the state

Omoayena Odunbaku, Team leader of United Nations Habitat has commended the dogged resilience and resolve of Government and people of Abia State to realise a structural plan which it hopes would turn around the economic and aesthetic trajectory of Abia cities on completion.

Odunbaku said this in Aba during a three-day sensitisation programme heralding the commencement of the Structural Plan Project which started 31 years ago by the Military Administration of state led by Frank Ajobena (Group Captain)

In a release by Uzomba Ekwuribe, director of Information, Abia Ministry of Land, Survey and Urban Planning, Umuahia, said the three-day programme featured; Technical sessions, Reconnaissance Tours, Stakeholders Meetings Town Hall meetings and Preparation of structural Plan attracted the presence of the relevant built up Professionals, Traditional Rulers, Commissioners, Permanent secretaries, Special Adviser to Governor on Urban Planning, Business and Economic community, among others.

While speaking during one of the session, Francis Chidi Onwuchuruba, commissioner for Land, Survey and Urban Planning, lauded Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for realising the elusive 31 years old dream of Structural Plan for the state.

He described the project as a gold mine economically, infrastructurally and aesthetically. He reasoned that when the project is completed, it would be a legacy with its multiplier effects which would go a long way to helping the Governor to finish his tenure strongly.

The Abia commissioner who urged the people of the state to embrace and support the project, regretted the incidences building co in the state collapse, implored Stakeholders and citizens to cooperate with the Executive secretaries of the Town Planning Authorities to execute their mandate of sanitizing the built up industry, warning that government would descend on those who challenge and prevent them from discharging their official duties accordingly.

Onwuchruba implored professionals in the built up industry to be diligent and professional and equally advised Landlords to acquire land that is not encumbered and build according to specifications to prevent building collapses.

Earlier in his speech, Aaron Ikechi Bestman, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry expressed joy that the 31 years old dream was being realized during his tenure.

His words “Abia state Government and Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, are committed to the realization of the project in record time. There would be continuous brainstorming by stakeholders to ensure that Abia cities and Urban areas become the Dubai of Nigeria and Africa”

He expressed happiness that every stratum of Abia Community had bought into the UN Habitat structured Plan and embraced the project as their own while imploring all stakeholders to provide correct data that would produce an accurate structural plan.

One of the stakeholders who contributed during interactive session and the Branch chairman of Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) Ucheibe reiterated the continuous collaboration of professionals in the built up Environment to give full effect to the envisioned Master Plan for Abia.