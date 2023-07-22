Umo Uno receives verbal punches over commissioner-nominees’ list

An avalanche of criticism has greeted the list of commissioner-nominees sent to the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly by Governor Umo Eno for confirmation, as all the former members of the state executive council are set to return.

Umo Eno, while submitting the list, had remoninated all the commissioners and one special adviser that had worked with former Governor Udom Emmanuel who ended his tenure May 29.

According to the list, of the 25 names submitted, one of them, Monday Uko has been a commissioner since the tenure of Godswill Akpabio, now the Senate president of the 10th National Assembly.

According to critics, by reappointing all the commissioners and the special adviser, it is a continuation of Udom Emmanuel’s administration, adding that the former governor has succeeded in returning to office though in disguise.

Former Governor Emmanuel has rejected allegations of backing Umo Eno in an attempt to govern the state by “surrogacy.”

Other critics have also expressed regret over the return of all the former members of the state executive council, saying that Umo Eno should not have kept his supporters gazing all this while.

“He should go ahead and swear them into office, there is no need to send their names to the state assembly, all of them had been screened and confirmed previously,” one critic said.

Umo Eno was a member of the state executive council and a commissioner for Lands and Water Resources until he got the nomination of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the governorship election.

Responding to the criticism, governor Umo Eno said it was wrong to change a winning team, adding that the election to him was like going to a war.

“I like new blood but I must test the new blood and be sure that they are the right blood. You don’t just take in blood. You must test the blood. So, let’s test the blood.

“By my training and upbringing, people don’t go to a war with you and win the war and you push them aside. It is not a good thing to do because you will need them again for another battle and people won’t trust you.

“So these guys went to war with me, they were with me in the trenches and we won. How do I reward them, throw them away?

“They have given me the job. Please they should allow me choose those that I believe will deliver on the job. You can’t give me a job and at the same time choose those that will work with me.

“I believe that choosing the people that will work with me to deliver on the job is my prerogative. Akwa Ibom should judge me on the deliverables.”

Umo Eno spoke to correspondents at the Victor Attah International Airport on his arrival from Abuja after an official engagement.

The state assembly has since commenced the screening of the nominees.

According to Ini Ememobing, former commissioner for infornation and strategy, who is among the nominees set to return, they have been screened by the House Committee on Judiciary, human rights and public petitions.

He said that the nominees whose names were read on the floor of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly have presented their credentials to the committee chaired by Prince Aniefiok Attah, representating Ibesikpo Asutan state constituency.

“The committee painstakingly studied the submitted documents and asked relevant questions on their experience, academics, achievements and plans, adding that it “will submit its report to the House for further legislative action.”