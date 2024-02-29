Umahi urges BUA to lower cement price further

David Umahi, Minister of works, is urging cement companies in Nigeria to reverse the recent hike in the price of cement.

He said this shortly after inspecting BUA cement factory in Sokoto State on Thursday.

According to the minister, the new presidential order is mandating all cement manufacturing companies to maintain the previous price of the commodity to ease the economic hardships Nigerians are experiencing.

“I want to encourage them to abide by the directive of Mr. President so that we can achieve massive housing programme and the renewed hope agenda of concrete roads of by the President.

“When the chairman of the company visited Mr President last week, he assured that the 5th line will soon commence operation and with my visit here, I can confirm the 5th line, though waiting to be commissioned has already commenced operation.’

He commended the management of the company for ensuring cleanliness within the entire premises of the company.

Accompanied by the Senate committee chairman on housing, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, the Minister said the federal government was embarking on 372 kilometres of road, dual carriageway from Zaria to Sokoto State.

“I am here to see things for myself, as you are aware, the federal government is currently embarking on 372 dual kilometers of road of which the first phase will be done with Asphalt, while the step down will be done with concrete.

“If you calculate the 372 kilometers, because it is dual carriage way into two will give us total of 744 kilometers.

“The second 372 kilometers will be conducted with pure concrete in line with the renewed hope agenda of Mr President.”