Umahi promises timely completion of Kogi federal road projects

The Minister for Works, David Umahi has promised the timely completion of all ongoing federal road projects in Kogi State.

Umahi disclosed this on Monday, while on an inspection tour of federal road projects in the state.

He said: “President Tinubu is interested in the early completion of outstanding sections on the Lokoja- Ganaja road which failed due to the impact of flood in the area and sections of the Lokoja-Okene-Auchi -Benin Highway which will now have a flyover bridge around the Obajana junction in Lokoja.”

Umahi equally inspected the Felele and Akpanya sections of the Lokoja-Abuja Highway, as he assured that works on seven critical points on the road will soon be ramped up by the federal government.

The Minister also advised contractors handling the road projects to stick to the specifications of the project designs and ensure the completion of the projects within the approved time frame.

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, in his remark, commended the Federal government of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving high priority to federal road projects in the state.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Joel Oyibo Salifu, who accompanied the Minister of Works on the inspection tour, assured the minister of the continued cooperation and support of the Kogi State government toward the completion of all federal road projects in the state.