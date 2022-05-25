Ukrainian minister wants complete halt to Western trade with Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for a complete suspension of Western trade with Russia.

“The world should stop buying Russian goods [and] services and trading with Russia because every dollar and euro Russia makes from this trade is then invested in upholding the Putin regime and in keeping the Russian machine of war crimes running,’’ Kuleba said.

He said this at a Victor Pinchuk Foundation event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos on Wednesday.

“The concept of sanctions against Russia should be based on a very simple principle, Kill Russian exports.

“They should be cut off from major opportunities to make money on the global arena,’’ he said.

Of the war, he said, ”the goal should be very simple and clear, Ukraine must win. Full stop, Period.”

EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola criticised some countries for still using loopholes in the sanctions on Russia.

She also pleaded for Ukraine to be considered as a candidate for EU membership, saying this should be allowed to happen.