Ukraine is not joining NATO – Zelensky

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine should accept that it will not become a member of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Zelensky made this statement during a call to the representatives of the United Kingdom-led Joint Expeditionary Force on Tuesday.

“Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand that,” Zelensky said. “We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It’s a truth and it must be recognized, and I’m glad that our people are starting to realize that and count on themselves and our partners who are helping us,” the president said.

Read also: Russia-Ukraine Crisis: U.K. set to ban exports of luxury goods to Russia

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is as a result of Ukraine wanting to join NATO, a US-led military alliance. Before the invasion, Russia had warned the country about a possible war if it joined.