UK, UN train Nigeria Police, NSCDC on explosive risk

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) has provided training support for 75 officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE) training, which took place in Maiduguri, was in partnership with the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

This is according to a statement by Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, senior communications officer at the British High Commission on Monday in Abuja.

The inaugural training, which ended on Oct. 4, was designed to allow the NPF and NSCDC officers to teach EORE techniques to members of at-risk communities.

This is to enable them to share their knowledge more widely to reduce the harm caused by explosive ordnance.

Speaking at the closing ceremony in Maiduguri, John Sanderson, British High Commission’s Human Security Adviser, said that the training was imperative for the officers.

Sanderson said that those trained would be able to raise awareness on the risk of explosive ordnance.

“The police and civil defence officers will now be able to deploy to prioritised locations to raise awareness of community members about the risks of explosive ordnance.

“This will help to enhance human security in high-risk locations affected by conflict,” he said.

Also, Edwin Faigmane, chief of the UNMAS Mine Action Programme in Nigeria, said that working with the NPF and NSCDC had availed them of the opportunity to deliver messages in hard-to-reach areas.

“Working with both security agencies allows us to deliver these essential life-saving messages in hard-to-reach areas.

“It also builds sustainability, as the NPF and NSCDC will be present in these areas, working with communities, to better protect people against the dangers posed by explosive ordnance,” he said.

Abdulkadir Sulu, the NSCDC commandant, also said that Acquiring EORE would boost the effectiveness of NSCDC personnel in assisting residents of communities that were impacted by explosives remnants of war to stay safe

“It will also contribute significantly to keeping our personnel and their families safe.

“We are, therefore, very grateful to UNMAS and the UK Government for this thoughtful and important assistance,” he said.

Patrick Atayero, Commissioner of Police, Explosive Ordinance Disposal-Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN), said that the Police EOD-CBRN training school in Maiduguri had officially commenced operation.

According to Atayero, this milestone achievement would not have been possible without the invaluable support of the UNMAS and the UK government.

“The EORE trainers’ programme marks a significant step forward in enhancing our capacity to raise awareness about the dangers of explosive ordnance, ultimately promoting a safer environment in the Northeast,” he said.

