Anambra residents continue to ignore Soludo’s directive on sit-at-home order

Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra

Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo’s directives given to the residents to allow commercial and economic activities to fully resume on Mondays as against IPOB’s sit-at-home order was on Monday ignored by the residents.

The residents including traders, schools, banks and other commercial business operatives complied with the Monday sit-at- home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recall that Soludo during a recent visit to the Onitsha Main Market and other markets within the metropolis threatened to seal up shops that disobeyed his directive to resume business activities on Mondays.

But, economic activities were again on Monday crippled in Onitsha, Nnewi, both commercial hubs of the State, Awka, the State Capital and other areas, while people stayed in their homes.

Our Correspondent, who monitored activities in the State said that school children were turned back home by the various school authorities.

Read also: Oyebanji says unity, cooperation drive Ekiti development

The children who went to school on Monday were asked to go back following the IPOB sit at home order, which started some years back in South East region.

Our Correspondent who visited Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and other areas in the State, reported that virtually all the business offices and shops were under luck and key.

The banks, shops and private establishment were shut down for fear of being attacked.

In Awka, most of shops were also closed, while vehicles were off the roads, leaving the commuters to trek to their destinations.

Henry Okaa, a cyber cafe operator, told our Correspondent that he did not open shop because of the fear of being attacked.

He alleged that people were apprehensive following Government’s refusal to provide adequate security to boost confidence to operate without fear.

A tricycle driver in the Awka, Ifeanyi Ude, said that “it is only a mad man that will enter road when there are no security operatives around on the day like this.”

According to him, the Government has not provided adequate security to build confidence on the people to move around.

Share