UK students visa fee rises to near N500,000 after 35% hike

The British government has increased the price of student visas for other countries, including Nigeria, by 34.99 per cent to £490(N409,640.00).

The new hike, which takes effect on October 4, 2023, was announced on Friday by the UK Home Office.

“Increases to immigration and nationality fees to pay for vital services and allow more funding to be prioritised for public sector pay rises are set to come into effect on October 4, following legislation being laid in Parliament today (15 September),” it said.

The changes mean that the cost of a visit visa for less than six months is rising by £15 to £115, while the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the UK will increase by £127 to £490, to equal the amount charged for in-country applications.

In July, the government announced a 15 percent increase in the cost of most work and visit visas and an increase of at least 20 percent in the price of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship.

Income from fees charged plays a vital role in the Home Office’s ability to run a sustainable immigration and nationality system, according to the UK Home Office.

“Careful consideration is given when setting fees to help reduce the funding contribution from British taxpayers whilst continuing to provide a service that remains attractive to those wishing to work in the UK and support broader prosperity for all,” it added.

Over the past few years, the UK has become a top immigration destination for Nigerians. Data from the UK immigration office shows that Nigerian nationals saw the highest percentage increase, up 73 per cent from 33,958 in June 2022 to 58,680 in June 2023.