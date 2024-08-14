UK not employing teachers directly from Nigeria, says DfE

…warns of fraudulent job offers

The United Kingdom Department for Education (DfE) has sent an information clarifying that it does not employ teachers directly, and therefore Nigerians are to beware of fraudulent job offers to qualified Nigerian teachers to work in the UK.

The statement made via its X handle, therefore encouraged qualified teachers outside England including Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland to explore the resources and services available online here: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk/non-uk-teachers/teach-in-england-if-you-trained-overseas.

The information states that non-UK citizens such as Nigerians who have not yet qualified as teachers, have various pathways available to undertake training in England. However, if training in England is not feasible, it is advisable to consider obtaining the International Qualified Teacher Status (iQTS), which automatically confers English Qualified Teacher Status (QTS).

Furthermore, according to the guidelines provided on the official website, candidates with specialisms in languages, mathematics, or science from countries such as Ghana, India, and Nigeria may be eligible to apply for QTS, provided they meet the specified criteria.

Understanding Qualified Teacher Status (QTS)

Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) is a professional designation that teachers in England obtain upon completing their training.

Schools in the UK use QTS as a benchmark to assess teaching skills and experience, which facilitates securing a teaching position in England.

Qualified teachers from outside the UK are permitted to work in England for up to four years without QTS. However, after this period, QTS may be required by many schools, although it is not legally mandatory in certain types of institutions, such as academies, free schools, and private schools.

Applying for QTS

Depending on an individual’s place of qualification, subject specialism, and overall qualifications, they may be eligible to apply for Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) through a new professional recognition service.

This application process does not require any fees or additional training; however, applicants must meet stringent criteria as specified in the guidelines for ‘Awarding Qualified Teacher Status to Overseas Teachers.’ It is important to note that obtaining QTS does not automatically guarantee a teaching position or a visa; separate applications are required for these.

How to get a job as a teacher in the UK from Nigeria

Qualified teachers from outside the UK are not required to undergo retraining to teach in England. However, they must:

· Apply for English Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) or demonstrate robust non-UK qualifications and relevant experience.

· Possess a high standard of both written and spoken English.

· Pass criminal and professional safeguarding checks, which will be arranged by the employer.

· Secure a visa or immigration status that permits them to work in the UK.

Financial Incentives

Individuals interested in teaching languages or physics at an English secondary school may qualify for an international relocation payment (IRP) of up to £10,000, provided by the UK government.

Alternative Routes and Job Search

For individuals who do not meet the QTS requirements, alternative pathways may be available. To secure a teaching position in England, applicants must apply directly to schools, as the Department for Education does not handle teacher appointments. Those requiring a Skilled Worker visa must identify schools that can sponsor their visa.

The government’s Teaching Vacancies service can assist with this process by allowing applicants to filter job listings by ‘Visa sponsorship’ and set up job alerts.

Pre and post-application

Applicants who do not possess QTS will need to provide evidence of their teaching and academic qualifications such as a personal statement, employment history, educational qualifications, and references as part of the application process.

The personal statement should effectively highlight the candidate’s teaching approaches, experience, and contributions to school life.

If shortlisted, candidates will be invited for an interview where they may need to demonstrate their teaching skills and knowledge of the English education system. Upon receiving a conditional offer, they must pass safeguarding and criminal records checks to confirm their suitability to work with children. Additionally, they will need to apply for a visa to work in the UK.

Newly qualified teachers with less than two years of experience who have obtained QTS can benefit from mentoring through the early career framework.

Furthermore, career development opportunities are available through the national professional qualifications framework. Financial support may also be accessible through programmes such as the levelling up premium payment or the early career payment, although these cannot be combined with the international relocation payment (IRP).

Planning the Move to England

Once a teaching job offer and visa are secured, individuals can start planning their move. This may involve opening a UK bank account, finding accommodation, getting a national insurance number, registering with a doctor, and arranging childcare.