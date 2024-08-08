FG to retrain teachers as schools adopt new curriculum from September

The Federal Government says it will begin upskilling and retraining teachers in technical colleges of education preparatory to a nationwide introduction of new skills curriculum in September 2024.

Tahir Mamman, minister of education, disclosed this on Wednesday at a meeting with principals of federal technical colleges and other stakeholders on challenges and issues affecting skills development and acquisition in Nigeria

The minister noted that technical colleges were essential in addressing skills gaps, as they offer hands-on training in various vocational fields, equipping students with practical skills.

Speaking on the roles technical colleges play, he noted that by teaching entrepreneurial skills, technical colleges empower students to start their businesses, driving innovation and economic growth.

“Technical colleges help address skills gaps by providing training, upskilling and reskilling programme

“Collaboration with industries to ensure that students gain industry-relevant skills, making them employable. Technical colleges promote a culture of continuous learning, preparing students for a rapidly changing work environment

“The critical role technical colleges play in addressing our nation’s skills gap, promoting economic growth and preparing our youths for the workforce, cannot be underestimated. Therefore, we must strive to make our colleges centres of excellence where our students will be equipped with practical skills and training that align with industry needs.”

“In a few months, we’re going to explore institutions where teachers in technical colleges can up-skill and for retraining”, he said.

The minister also expressed dissatisfaction with the inclusion of science into technical colleges. He noted that technical colleges should be left to stand on their own, where they can only offer technical-related courses.

Yusuf Sununu, the minister of state for education, lauded the minister for introducing skills in basic education, noting that skills are important to increase employability and help in general growth in the country.