UK Minister visits first British independent school in West Africa, signaling investment in Nigerian education

The UK government’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria’s education sector received a boost today with the visit of Kemi Badenoch, Minister for Business and Trade, to the construction site of Charterhouse School, the first British independent school in West Africa.

A £50 million investment, facilitated by recent talks between the UK and Nigeria, has paved the way for this landmark project. This move marks the removal of restrictions on Transnational Education (TNE) investment in Nigeria, potentially opening doors for further collaboration between UK and Nigerian institutions.

The new campus, situated in Lekki Ajah, Lagos, will offer a prestigious British curriculum across primary and secondary levels, catering to both day and boarding students. With a focus on academics, arts, sports, and science, the school aims to deliver a world-class learning experience starting in September 2024.

Minister Badenoch expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “The UK education system is renowned globally, and I believe Charterhouse will provide a valuable learning experience for many students in Nigeria.”

John Todd, Head/Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, highlighted the school’s heritage and commitment, saying, “We are proud of our British partnership and dedication to delivering world-class education in Nigeria.” He also acknowledged the crucial support received from the UK government through the British Deputy High Commission.

Minister Badenoch’s visit further extends to key businesses operating in Lagos, including Standard Chartered Bank, Avanti Satellite Communications, and IHS Towers, alongside the British development finance institution, British International Investment (BII). These meetings aim to explore and foster mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities for both nations.

This development stands as a significant step towards deepening UK-Nigeria collaboration in the education sector. With its rich history and focus on holistic development, Charterhouse School is poised to offer Nigerian students a unique and valuable learning opportunity, potentially paving the way for further educational partnerships in the region