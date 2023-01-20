UI ASUU re-elects Ayo Akinwole, Garuba, others

The University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has re-elected Ayo Akinwole as chairman for a second term of two years in a tension-soaked election.

Akinwole, a professor, was returned for another term after 270 ‘YES’ votes against 161 ‘NO’ in a referendum election.

The ‘YES’ votes represented those who wanted Akinwole to continue as Chairman while ‘NO’ were those against his continuity in office.

Tension was high on campus as forces for and against his re-election went to battle.

Also elected was Seun Garuba of Microbiology who polled 270 votes to defeat Olisa Muojama who polled 140 votes to emerge as Secretary of the branch.

Akewula Adams was returned as Financial Secretary, Oyebola was elected as Investment Secretary and Moses Adetona as Assistant Secretary of the Union.

The President of Union, Emmanuel Osodeke was represented at the Biennial Congress where the results of the election were declared by Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of the Union, Oyebamiji Oyegoke, a professor.

The election was witnessed by leaders of the Union from UNILAG (Dele Ashiru), UNILORIN (Moyosore Ajao), LAUTECH (Babatunde Lawal), LASU (Akinloye Oyewunmi), UNAAB (Gbenga Adeleye), KWASU (Dauda Adesola), and OAU (Anthony Odiwe).