Udom Emmanuel heads PDP 326-member Campaign Council

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday unveiled its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), with the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel as Chairman of the Council

The party also appointed the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed as Vice Chairman (North), while Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde will serve as Vice Chairman (South).

The National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC) is headed by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal as the campaign Director General (DG), according to the document sighted on Thursday night by BusinessDay.

The Campaign Council which was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary(NOS), Umar Bature, is expected to be inaugurated on the 28 of September, in Abuja.

The Sokoto State Governor will be assisted by Liyel Imoke, who is the Deputy Director General (DDG) Operations; Adewale Oladapo, DDG Administration; Raymond Dokpesi, DDG Technical and Systems and Okwesilieze Nwodo, DDG Research and Strategy.

The Council was silent on the roles of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, although his name was listed as “member”, alongside Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and other serving PDP Governors.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku also tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other agencies of government playing roles in the electoral process to ensure that the outcome of the 2023 general election is a true reflection of the desires of the people.

A statement signed by the Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said Atiku made the charge on the occasion marking the International Day for Democracy.

The PDP presidential flag bearer said that the celebration of democracy is, indeed, a celebration of the people’s power.

He noted that although there have been significant improvements in the processes that elections are conducted in Nigeria, “the 2023 episode is an opportunity for INEC to show that the commission has grown beyond partisanship.”

According to him, “In 2023, Nigerians will be voting for the leadership that they truly believe will lead this country out of the current dire situation and it is important to use the opportunity of the celebration, this day, to tell not just the INEC but other agencies and non-governmental organisations involved in the conduct of election that the next election should be the freest and fairest ever in the history of Nigeria.”

The PDP presidential candidate also congratulated Nigerians for being part of the global community of people practising democracy and, to remind the electorate in Nigeria to remember that democracy is an enabler of good governance.

“Good governance is the ultimate end game. And the democracy that we practice is the only veritable vehicle that can drive us safely to the establishment of a government that will give us good governance and ensure that the rule of law is entrenched in our body politic,” Atiku said.

He pledged that under his watch, press freedom, a fundamental foundation of democracy, would be guaranteed. “A free, robust and unencumbered press is key to nurturing democracy and development,” he said.