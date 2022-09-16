Ndiomu replaces Dikio as Amnesty programme interim administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Barry Ndiomu, a retired Major General, interim administrator of the Amnesty Programme.

Ndiomu’s appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and

Publicity, Femi Adesina.

With his appointment, Ndiomu is replacing Milland Dikio as the new Amnesty Office boss.

Ndiomu hails from Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of 29th Regular Combatant Course.

He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1983 and held several command and staff appointments in the course of his successful military career, until his retirement in December 2017.

The new Amnesty programme administrator also trained as a lawyer, and is an alumnus of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry; Harvard Kennedy School, and George C. Marshall Centre for European Security Studies, among others.