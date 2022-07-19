Udom congratulates Adeleke on winning Osun governorship election

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has congratulated the new governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the governorship election held during the weekend.

In the election result as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 403,371 votes, defeated Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 375,027 votes.

Udom said the victory was an indication that “the good people of Osun State, in one accord, loudly spoke the minds of the people of the state, nay Nigerians.”

Read also: Makinde swears in new Oyo deputy governor, Lawal

According to him, the victory also meant that by voting for PDP, they were voting for the “restoration of Nigeria through Africa’s largest political party, the PDP, with the victory of Ademola Adeleke as their Governor-elect.”

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I join the good people of Osun State, to celebrate this huge achievement.

“Truly, the march to restore Nigeria has started, with Osun State.”

Udom who was a presidential aspirant on the ticket of the PDP but came third after former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar took the first position who was followed by the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike was however absent in Oshogbo, Osun State during the campaign leading to Adeleke’s victory.