Makinde swears in new Oyo deputy governor, Lawal

Bayo Lawal has been sworn in as the new Deputy Governor of Oyo State.

Lawal was sworn in by the State Chief Judge, Justice Muktair Abimbola after taking the oath of allegiance and oath of office administered by the state Chief Judge.

This followed the impeachment of the immediate past Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan by the State House of Assembly on Monday.

The newly sworn in deputy governor, aged 68, is a lawyer and Oyo State Attorney General in 1999. He was also the current Executive Chairman of Housing Corporation.

Governor Seyi Makinde in his speech at the swearing-in ceremony urged the new deputy governor to take welfare of the people of Oyo State as his priority.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony at the Executive Chamber, Governor’s office, included Oyo Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin, Deputy Speaker OYHA, Majority Leader, other OYHA executives, SSG, CoS, and DCOS. Others were Chairman Advisory Council Committee, all Commissioners, DGs, S.A’s, PDP Chairman, PDP PRO, among others.

Read also: Rauf Olaniyan, Oyo deputy governor impeached

The former Deputy Governor of the state, Rauf Olaniyan was impeached Monday morning for alleged misconduct and misappropriation of funds, among other allegations levelled against him.

Twenty three (23) out of the 32 lawmakers of the Oyo State House of Assembly in accordance with Section 188 (4) of the Nigerian Constitution signed the petition against the deputy governor at inception of the impeachment process.

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin announced Olaniyan’s impeachment during plenary sitting at the floor of the House after deliberation on the report of the 7-man panel of investigation.