Udoedehe, NNPP’s guber candidate, unveils economic stimulus in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State chapter of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has unveiled an economic stimulus plan to create wealth and reduce unemployment among youths.

The governorship candidate of NNPP, John James Akpan Udoedehe stated this in Uyo, the state capital, saying that if elected, he would ensure that an economic stimulus plan would be implemented to create wealth in the state.

He explained that the economic stimulus agenda of the party would include giving out N1 million each to 30 persons across the 31 local government areas in the state on monthly basis to create small businesses.

According to him, the economic stimulus plan is a strategy of NNPP to stamp out unemployment, hunger and starvation in the state.

Speaking through the publicity secretary of the party, Solomon Johnny, he also alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) planned to use the court to secure nomination for its governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State after the exercise has been concluded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in preparation for 2023 general election.

According to him, such an attempt by APC to use the court and stampede INEC for fresh nomination to favour their preferred candidate will invite anarchy ahead of the general election.

“Any political party that never met the requirements by law with regards to election guidelines and timetable for all political parties should not use the court to ambush the commission and Akwa Ibom people.

“Any attempt to use the court to rewind the nomination process which has been rounded off by the electoral umpire will be resisted vehemently,” he said.

He alleged that a prima facie case of forgery had been established by the police against “the purported state chairman of APC in Akwa Ibom, Stephen Ntokekpo,” adding that it was obvious that APC did not have a governorship candidate in the state.

He maintained that NNPP remains strong in its determination to defeat the PDP in Akwa Ibom State and warned APC not to thwart effort to realise the said ambition.

He said such gesture would serve as first aid to unemployment in the state as many people would be touched with sincerity of government to end poverty.

Udoedehe was a staunch member of the APC before joining the NNPP where he is the governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State.