Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie to host summit on responsible business practices

Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie, one of Nigeria’s law firms, is set to host the fifth edition of its Investigations, Compliance, and Ethics (I.C.E.) Summit on September 21, 2023. The annual summit will focus on the theme of “Responsible Business Practices for Accelerating the Development of Fair Markets.”

“We are excited to host the fifth edition of the I.C.E. Summit,” said Yinka Edu, Partner at Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie. “This year’s summit will focus on the important topic of responsible business practices, which is essential for creating fair and equitable business environments.”

The summit will feature a keynote address by a leading expert on responsible business practices, as well as three-panel discussions on topics such as Optimising Business in Greylisted Regions. Advanced AML practices & transparent beneficial ownership in Nigeria and beyond. Data Privacy Beyond Borders: Navigating the Complexities of Data Protection Laws in Transactions Navigating Antitrust Landscapes and Emerging Trends.

According to the organisers, the summit will bring together some of the brightest minds in the compliance, investigations, and ethics field, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from and network with experts.

The summit is open to corporate executives, compliance officers, lawyers, and other professionals interested in responsible business practices.