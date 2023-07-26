UBTH: Strike is total, indefinite, says resident doctors

On Wednesday, resident doctors of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) withdrew their services following the Federal Government’s inability to meet their welfare demands and address other sundry issues.

BusinessDay reports that the doctors had on May 17 commenced a five-day warning strike which was called off on Monday, May 22, 2023.

But, speaking with our correspondent in Benin City, David Orhewere, President, Association of Resident Doctors, UBTH, said the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) has directed all members to proceed on an indefinite strike effective from 12am on Wednesday (today).

Orhewere declared that the strike is total, adding that all resident doctors had been told to facilitate the transfer of patients to the various unit consultants.

According to him, “The strike commenced at 12am today. We didn’t protest, but we are staying away from performing our duties. Essentially, today, we are handling the patients to the consultants so that we can go home”.

While maintaining that they have downed tools, the president of the association pointed out that the situation was occasioned by the government’s refusal to implement agreements despite several attempts to resolve the lingering issue amicably.

Among the request sought by the doctors are immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), and Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) to be reviewed in line with full salary restoration and based on previous communications with the government