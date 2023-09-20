UBEC trains teachers for Smart Mode School in Oyo

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is training 30 teachers and other personnel for the smooth take-off of the Smart Model School in Sogunro, Akinyele, Ibadan.

Abdulwaheed Adelabu, the commissioner for education, science and technology, led a monitoring team to the smart school, where he said that the training was designed to equip the personnel with requisite skills for the commencement of operations during the third term 2023/2024 academic session in the state.

He added that the training focused on blended learning techniques and information and communication technology (ICT) skill sets, with resource persons from universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education serving as trainers.

The commissioner charged them to pay attention to the training, adding that they will also train other teachers in the use of the skills acquired.

In another development, the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has begun the quarter-final stage of the Governor Seyi Makinde Basic Education School Sports Competition in the eight educational zones of the state from September 19 and 29, 2023.

Jacob Dairo, the executive secretary, OyoSUBEB, disclosed this in Ibadan on Wednesday, adding that this is the maiden edition of the competition.

He said that the board, with the support of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, kick-started the competition among schools in June 2023.

The competition, which features athletics, Soccer, handball and table tennis, was played in group stages, across the educational zones, namely Ibarapa, Iseyin, Oyo, Ogbomoso, Saki, Irepo, Ibadan main and less city zones.

Dairo said the third-place, semi-final, and finals of the competition will be played in Ibadan after the ongoing elimination stage.

He said the finals, where the winner would represent the state in the national competition, would be held at the refurbished Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, on September 29, 2023.