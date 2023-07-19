UBA targets improved service delivery to customers

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched Customer Experience School of Excellence to empower its employees to deliver top-notch services to customers.

The programme is expected to equip the bank’s employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide superior customer experiences across all business segments.

While imploring staff of the bank to take advantage of the learning opportunities presented by the Customer Experience School of Excellence, Michelle Nwoga, UBA’s group head, customer experience, said the bank was determined to provide something exceptional in the services they provide to customers.

She said the bank has over time developed various strategies to ensure that its service delivery is continuously upgraded to remain the bank of choice.

“We have also embarked on thoroughly equipping our people to deliver exceptional service to customers; this is largely because we know that the customer is the only one that matters, and we tailor all our activities in line with their expectations,” she said.

Read also: APC: Kyari assumes office as acting chair, Omisore bows out

Also, Oliver Alawuba, UBA’s group managing director/CEO, said the programme which is in line with the bank’s philosophy of the ideals of ‘Enterprise, Execution and Excellence’, involves training staff on the latest advancements in customer experience knowledge, while enabling them to provide personalised, innovative, and seamless banking experiences.

“At UBA, the core of our group strategy is our customer first philosophy, which is our promise to always put our customers first. As we intensify our focus on delivering our agenda, I am delighted to announce the launch of the UBA Customer Experience School of Excellence, the first of its kind in the industry,” he said.

Alawuba said the programme has been developed to ensure all UBA staff are equipped with the required skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional service to our customers.

He further noted that the programme reflected globally recognised customer experience knowledge relevant to serving today’s customers, their evolving needs and expectations and will strategically position UBA as the bank of choice across all our business segments.

The group managing director said the programme, which begins in the next few weeks, will pilot across six countries and nine branches.