UBA champions SMEs’ growth with Business Series programme

United Bank for Africa (UBA) is continuing its support through educational business series to bolster growth and resilience in MSMEs across the continent.

Alero Ladipo, UBA’s group head of marketing & corporate communications said the bank’s passion is hinged on ensuring that customers and entrepreneurs run businesses that can stand the test of time with the requisite knowledge and experience required to take their businesses to the next level.

She further emphasised UBA’s commitment and passion for small businesses, which according to her, remains the engine of any developing economy adding, “We know small businesses are the backbone of the economy in every country of the world. In many climes, businesses with fewer than 100 employees account for 98.2 percent of all businesses. This no doubt captures the importance of SMEs to a thriving economy which is why UBA is committed to seeing them flourish.”

The UBA Business Series stands as a regular cornerstone in the bank’s efforts toward capacity building. This initiative brings together prominent business figures and experts who generously share their insights into optimal strategies for navigating the challenges of business, particularly during trying times.

The upcoming UBA Business Series focuses on the theme ‘financial fitness: Navigating the balance between health and wealth for small business owners’.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 24, 2023, commencing at 2pm at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos.

Some of the speakers at the event include Adeyemi Adeyinka, group head of medical services at AVON HMO, Kemen Ekerette, founder of Kemen Fitness, Saga Adeolu, artist and Fitness Aficionado, Ramanujam M, executive director of the Happiness Center, and Atinuke Kolade, group head of retention and growth at AVON HMO.

The speakers will share their business journeys and give tips to business leaders on the best ways to take their business to the next level while adopting key strategies to stay fit and healthy.

Babatunde Ajayi, UBA’s head, SME Banking, who spoke ahead of the workshop, said with the vast experience of the panelists, the series will yield the intended result of pointing small business owners in the direction that will help galvanise their brands and position it in such a way as to attract the right customers.