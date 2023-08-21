Academy empowers SMEs with marketing strategy

Toyin Akaninyene, an online sales academy proprietor and CEO of Naijasalesmaker, is deploying her entrepreneurship expertise to support tons of Small and Medium Enterprises through her academy.

Toyin made this known in Lagos recently while recognising four outstanding SMEs who were ex-students of her academy for their sterling performance in their various cohorts and for deploying the skills learnt to run thriving businesses today.

According to her, the Sale Academy has trained over 23,000 business operators, many of whom have grown from zero to making millions in profit within 30 days of the cohort across different businesses.

Toyin explained further that her brand, Naijasalesmaker, exist to help start-ups and budding entrepreneurs develop practical marketing and sales strategies that will help accelerate their business growth.

“The academy has recorded outstanding testimonies from small business owners who are making the kind of money they’ve never made prior to their joining the sales academy. One thing about my sales academy is that I give a 100% money-back guarantee especially if you’re not satisfied with my services,” she noted.

Read also: Entrepreneurs urged to explore global opportunities for growth

According to her, SME operators in Africa are confronted with numerous challenges that often lead to their loss of business and livelihood.

She stated that her vision is to help as many of such business owners who want to scale to learn the basics of sales and marketing which are very critical skills for the survival of any business.

She went further to give details of the four outstanding business owners who are a product of her academy and are excelling in their respective businesses, saying the recognition is a way of further pushing them to do more as well as inspire others to believe in their capacity to transform their skills to profit.

“Let me start with Nancy Ubasonye. She’s the owner of Fresh Essentials NG who helps clients prioritize self-care by providing safe and authentic skincare products to help them achieve a healthy and beautiful skin that will boost their self-confidence.

“Then, I have Immaculeta Kajang who founded Naijarealestatechick. She’s an expert in Real Estate Marketing where she helps you make money through real estate and build a profitable real estate investment portfolio with over 200% ROI in 18 months.

“Then, I have Ijiti Moronkeji Temitope who founded AjokeGold Empire and Dbodyfixer_herbalexpert. She has helped over 1,000 to restore their self-confidence through effective herbal products.

“And the fourth person is Warribebe Olaide, who runs Ankararee. She helps you elevate your style with unique and quality Ankara and Adire fabrics.”

Toyin said the Sales Academy is a virtual training session that runs monthly and opens to a plethora of business owners from Nigeria and other nationals.