U.S. judge orders Chicago State Uni to release all documents on Tinubu

Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the Northern District of Illinois Court in the United States has ordered the management of Chicago State University (CSU) to release all relevant documents pertaining to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu within two days.

The Rilling is in response to the application filled by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, election.

See the document filed below: