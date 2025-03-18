Until his defection, Kolawole Lawal was the only House of Member representative from APM

Hussein Jallo, federal lawmaker representing the Igabi federal constituency, Kaduna in the House of Representatives and Admau Tanko lawmaker representing Gurara/Suleja/Tafa have both defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both legislators cited ongoing “party crisis and internal divisions” within the PDP as their reason for leaving, stating that the instability has hindered their ability to effectively perform their constitutional duties to their constituents.

Their defection was conveyed in sesperate letters read by Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House during plenary on Tuesday.

“This unfortunate turn of events has left me with no choice but to seek a more stable political platform through which I can better serve the interests and aspirations of my constituents”, Jallo wrote.

“Furthermore, I have been inspired by your (House speaker) excellent and exemplary leadership this time and the inclusive manner in which you, your dedication to national unity, good governance, and legislative excellence have built my belief that the All Progressive Congress is the appropriate platform to further my legislative and constituency development agenda.

“I acknowledge and appreciate the support I have received from colleagues in the PDP over the years. Nevertheless, the current challenges besetting the party made it untenable for me to continue under the present circumstances”Circumstances, he further wrote.

Similarly, Tanko, said the ongoing crisis in the PDP <span;>have negatively impacted his psyche and ability to function effectively as a representative of his people.

“Consequently, after careful consideration and consultation with my constituents, I have decided to defect from the PDP”, he wrote.

Tajudeen congratulated the defectors saying, ” welcome to the greatest party in Africa, welcome to freedom and progress.”

However, Kingsley Chinda, the House minority leader challenged the legality of their defection, arguing that it was in breach of constitutional procedure. He cited a Supreme Court ruling which states that defection must be conclusive, adding that the defecting lawmakers had not provided any clear evidence of resigning from the PDP or formally joining the APC.

