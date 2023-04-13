Two Nigerian undergraduates bag CISI educational trust global awards

This year’s Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) Educational Trust Awards were expanded to include universities from overseas and the awards celebrate excellence amongst undergraduates and postgraduate students annually.

The winners, Oluchi Ajieh from the University of Lagos, emerged the overall winner in Africa while Favour Dibia of Covenant University, Ogun State was the runner up.

The two winners were celebrated at the CISI Members Forum, organized by the global body, in Lagos recently .

Announcing the winners, the CISI Country Representatives (Nigeria), Dr John Osuoha, explained that the CISI Educational Trust Global Awards were designed by the CISI to encourage young ones to develop interest in the global financial market and aspire to acquire certifications that would enhance their skills and competencies as future leaders in the securities and investment profession worldwide.

According to Osuoha, both the University of Lagos and Covenant University used verifiable means to screen the candidates that represented each University. He noted that this manifested in the top performance of both students as the overall best and runner up respectively in Africa.

“Today, we awarded two students who participated in our Educational Trust Global Awards competition. This is the first time that students in Nigeria are participating. Ajieh received 2000 British Pound Sterlings while Dibia was rewarded with Five Hundred Pound Sterlings

“We have engagements with private and public universities. We have courses for undergraduates from 100 level to final year on integrity, competence and preparation for leadership and a greater role in the future. This is in the spirit of catch them young. CISI has gone to have engagements with the University of Lagos, Covenant University and Mountain Top University, with the hope of setting up a test center to help the students more,” Osuoha said.

Kevin Moore, Director, CISI Global Business Development, commended Ajieh and Dibia for making Nigeria proud and advised them to strive for more excellent performance.